Grey to green: Let the UltraTech-Adani rivalry spur a race for clean cement
Summary
- UltraTech’s acquisition of India Cements will boost its capacity lead over Adani, but no less critical are the carbon reduction plans of this hard-to-abate industry’s arch-rivals. Let their competition to go green heat up, not the planet.
Market leader UltraTech’s India Cements deal springs it further ahead in its race with the Adani Group for cement production capacity. As industry consolidation proceeds, however, another race calls for attention—to de- carbonize this hard-to-abate sector. Rivalry over containing carbon emissions is underway, thankfully, as businesses join the battle against climate change.