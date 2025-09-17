Global governance is collapsing. The root of the problem isn't what you think
Governance is coming apart globally, be it in the social or economic domain. As deep tensions of ideology come to a head, our only hope is that bitterly divided people listen to each other. We need horizontal rather than vertical processes of representation.
Global governance has broken down. The United Nations, an institution established to prevent wars after World War II, has become impotent. The rules-based trade order under the World Trade Organization (WTO) has collapsed. Multi-party electoral governance is coming apart in many countries.