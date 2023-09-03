Unabated global warming will wipe penguins off this planet

Unabated global warming will wipe penguins off this planet3 min read 03 Sep 2023, 04:41 PM IST
All species deserve to survive regardless of their utility to humans
Around parts of Antarctica last year, whole colonies of emperor penguins lost the all chicks they stoically incubated through weeks of darkness, -50° Celsius temperatures, and 160 km-per-hour winds. This sad discovery came through a combination of commercial and government satellites that scientists adapted to spy on these penguins. These iconic birds depend on sea ice as a platform for breeding and raising chicks, but as the globe is warming sharply, the ice is melting too early. The chicks, too young to swim, are drowning.