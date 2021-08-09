Uncaging the Indian tiger from attestations and thumb prints

However, an applicant—say, a company—needs to apply for a licence from each state in order to operate there. And what might such a licence application typically entail? Two copies of a form to be filled and signed in five places by each company director, along with a photograph, an affidavit with two signatures, two thumb impressions, self-attested copies of the company director’s PAN and Aadhaar cards, and passport copies (for address and ID proof), a letter to the police station, and letters from two fellow citizens in testimony to the director’s good conduct. Some states may require the director to physically present oneself in front of the local magistrate or perhaps have a Gazetted Officer sign the forms. Online applications are allowed in a few states but are complicated to use. An online national portal for filing PSARA applications has been operational since 2019. A licence application for operating in a state is scrutinized by the concerned home department and then a request for police verification is made to the state of the concerned director’s domicile. This request goes to a police station in the appropriate jurisdiction that performs a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) check. The information then presumably flows back to the licence-issuing state. This entire process is inefficient, time-consuming, wasteful and inexplicable, when all the required information already exists in digital form in different data repositories for Aadhaar, PAN, passport details, IT returns, etc. Police databases can confirm any criminal antecedents of directors. Integrating e-signatures is also possible. All it takes is for the central online portal to provide secure access to states and for the states to use digital means to complete their verification of a PSARA application.

