If you thought 2025 was a tough transition, 2026 now seems to have plenty more surprises in store. India, in particular, has to trek through two tricky minefields over the next 10 months: energy security and technological flux. These two prickly issues will have to fight for the political leadership’s mind-space, cluttered as it is with tricky geopolitics, rising unemployment, sticky economic growth and an always-on electoral cycle. There’s another daunting challenge: dealing with a mercurial world leader with rapidly shifting objectives.
Uncertainty amid the Iran War: Why the answers to India’s external troubles lie squarely at home
SummaryAs war in West Asia drives up oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty, India’s exposure to external risks has grown. In response, we need a renewed focus on sound economic policy, private sector investment and job generation.
If you thought 2025 was a tough transition, 2026 now seems to have plenty more surprises in store. India, in particular, has to trek through two tricky minefields over the next 10 months: energy security and technological flux. These two prickly issues will have to fight for the political leadership’s mind-space, cluttered as it is with tricky geopolitics, rising unemployment, sticky economic growth and an always-on electoral cycle. There’s another daunting challenge: dealing with a mercurial world leader with rapidly shifting objectives.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More