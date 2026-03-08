Uncertainty amid the Iran War: Why the answers to India’s external troubles lie squarely at home

Take oil, a commodity that sees prices spike every time there is a conflict in West Asia. Spot Brent crude prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange have jumped by around 37% in less than three months. Brent is the benchmark for over 65% of the world’s globally traded oil, which includes oil from the Gulf region. In sympathy, spot West Texas Intermediate prices—a benchmark for North American oil—also jumped over 37% during the same period, even though most of its originating oilfields are far removed from the conflict zone.