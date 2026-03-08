Uncertainty amid the Iran War: Why the answers to India’s external troubles lie squarely at home

If you thought 2025 was a tough transition, 2026 now seems to have plenty more surprises in store. India, in particular, has to trek through two tricky minefields over the next 10 months: energy security and technological flux. These two prickly issues will have to fight for the political leadership’s mind-space, cluttered as it is with tricky geopolitics, rising unemployment, sticky economic growth and an always-on electoral cycle. There’s another daunting challenge: dealing with a mercurial world leader with rapidly shifting objectives.