Mint Quick Edit | Returning unclaimed Indian savings would serve both justice and the economy well
Summary
Over ₹1.84 trillion of Indian savings lies unclaimed in idle accounts and funds. A new government push promises to unlock this sum, but can systems be fixed to ensure people’s money doesn't get trapped in the first place?
It’s unfortunate that a sizable chunk of the savings of Indians is locked up in bank accounts, mutual funds, provident funds and other institutional deposits lying unclaimed for years.
