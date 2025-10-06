Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Returning unclaimed Indian savings would serve both justice and the economy well

Mint Quick Edit | Returning unclaimed Indian savings would serve both justice and the economy well

Mint Editorial Board

Over 1.84 trillion of Indian savings lies unclaimed in idle accounts and funds. A new government push promises to unlock this sum, but can systems be fixed to ensure people’s money doesn't get trapped in the first place?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a programme to return unclaimed assets locked in bank accounts, mutual funds, provident funds and other institutional deposits.
Gift this article

It’s unfortunate that a sizable chunk of the savings of Indians is locked up in bank accounts, mutual funds, provident funds and other institutional deposits lying unclaimed for years.

It’s unfortunate that a sizable chunk of the savings of Indians is locked up in bank accounts, mutual funds, provident funds and other institutional deposits lying unclaimed for years.

Not only is this unfair to those who rightfully have a claim on it, but it’s also an economic loss to the extent some of this money could be deployed more productively.

Not only is this unfair to those who rightfully have a claim on it, but it’s also an economic loss to the extent some of this money could be deployed more productively.

Also Read | EPFO reforms: Getting PF dues shouldn’t require special services

The finance ministry deserves credit for attempting to return it. Launching a programme for it on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said such amounts total 1.84 trillion. That is a substantial sum. If fully unlocked, it wouldn’t just grant recipients greater financial agency, but perhaps also spur consumption as they find themselves better off.

Also Read | It’s time for a complete overhaul of bank deposit insurance

It’s dismaying that all this unclaimed money got accumulated in the first place. Incomplete nominations and other missing documentation may be to blame. But in today’s age of digital ID verification, procedural gaps should not lead to economic injustice.

Also Read | Aadhaar: Digital foresight gave India its identity leadership

True, the government has been nudging savers to update their ID documents, but let’s hope this new programme sees active efforts to give people what’s theirs. Maybe claim processes need to be rebalanced in favour of claimants over retention.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.