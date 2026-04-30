It has been almost two decades since the late Shinzo Abe [former prime minister of Japan] stood in India’s parliament and told the assembled legislators that “it is incumbent upon us two democracies, Japan and India, to carry out the pursuit of freedom and prosperity in the region.”
Uncle Sam may be pulling out from the Indo-Pacific—can a post-pacifist Japan could help fill the vacuum?
SummaryWith very few jobs being created by GDP expansion, India’s current path could see its economy double in size without uplifting people’s lives. There is a way out of this disappointing state of affairs, but it requires policymakers to make hard choices.
It has been almost two decades since the late Shinzo Abe [former prime minister of Japan] stood in India’s parliament and told the assembled legislators that “it is incumbent upon us two democracies, Japan and India, to carry out the pursuit of freedom and prosperity in the region.”
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