Uncle Sam’s view of the Indo-Pacific: Why India must invest heavily in naval power projection
The Quad’s conspicuous absence from America’s National Defense Strategy reflects Washington’s insistence that allies shoulder more of the defence burden. The US may not withdraw from the Indo-Pacific, but for India the signal is clear: boost defence spending and invest in naval power projection
America’s National Defense Strategy (NDS) was released earlier this month. It came in the backdrop of the US National Security Strategy (NSS) and two key developments: America’s capture of Venezuela’s former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife in January and US President Donald Trump’ demand that Denmark surrender the autonomous island of Greenland to the US, for which this Arctic isle is said to hold national-security significance.