The second key aspect of the NDS is its case for “peace through strength." This is at the core of the Trump administration’s defence strategy in the Indo-Pacific. It finds further elaboration in the NDS. Fundamentally, “peace through strength" commits the US military to the defence of the First Island Chain (FIC)—a maritime boundary to contain China—through robust deterrence by ‘denial,’ which refers to denying an adversary the ability to meet its aims. Thus, the NDS seeks to incentivize allies to dedicate resources that will bolster collective security in the Indo-Pacific.