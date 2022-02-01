Under the circumstances, FM has done a creditable job

It is welcome that the government sees merit in using public expenditure to crowd in private investment, considering that the economy had seen anaemic growth of 3.7% in 2019-20, before the pandemic shrank the economy in 2020-21. Clearly, the government is willing to step up capital expenditure, raising it to 4.1% of GDP next year, from 3.6% it expects to achieve in the current year. In 2020-21, even though total spending had gone up to 17.7% of GDP, capital expenditure had been contained at 3.3% of GDP, the government having had to spend more on welfare payouts. In the current year, too, spending on vaccinations and other pandemic assistance constrained the ability to spend on asset creation. The revised national income statistics released yesterday put gross fixed capital formation as a proportion of GDP, a key determinant of growth, at 28.6% and 26.6% of GDP for 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. The advance estimates for 2021-22 put this ratio at an optimistic 29.6%. Even then, the fact remains that the fixed capital formation/GDP rate that had dipped below 30% after the Modi government took office has not recovered to the pre-2015-16 levels, despite liberal incentives, tax cuts and inflows of large quantities of foreign direct investment. To remedy that, the government has to raise its own outlays on capital expenditure and create policy that would induce private expenditure in capital formation.