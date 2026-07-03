Understanding consciousness: think of it like a neuro-hologram, one that AI can’t mimic

Glancing at the world in 2026, I would not exactly say that humanity is raising consciousness. Except in one sense: Some scientists and philosophers are, in incremental baby steps, coming closer to understanding what consciousness even is. And as I discovered while talking to the co-authors of a groundbreaking study released this week, the implications are mind-boggling.
Instead of just stipulating that plants, say, do not have consciousness whereas mature mammals do (unless we’re in deep sleep or a coma, for instance), they can now explain why.
They can also infer that large language models as currently used in artificial intelligence (AI) can never attain consciousness. And yet they can conceive of other ways to bioengineer consciousness outside of living bodies—in effect the ‘brain in a vat’ about which philosophers have hypothesized for centuries.