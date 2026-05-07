India’s merchandise trade deficit was about $333 billion in 2025-26, 17.5% wider than the previous year’s. Reducing import dependence is critical and gold stands out as a major item in this context. As the world’s second-largest gold consumer, the country imported nearly 803 tonnes in 2024-25 but produced just 1.6 tonnes (0.2% of demand); last year’s figures would be comparable.
Unearth gold to lighten its import burden—there’s plenty of this metal waiting to be dug up in India
SummaryGold imports weigh heavily on India’s external finances despite the country’s geological potential. A 2023 reform was a start, but without risk capital, robust exploration data and faster clearances, a domestic gold rush will remain elusive.
India’s merchandise trade deficit was about $333 billion in 2025-26, 17.5% wider than the previous year’s. Reducing import dependence is critical and gold stands out as a major item in this context. As the world’s second-largest gold consumer, the country imported nearly 803 tonnes in 2024-25 but produced just 1.6 tonnes (0.2% of demand); last year’s figures would be comparable.
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