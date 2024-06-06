Unemployment and inflation call for revising budget priorities

The new government may consider revising budget priorities reflected in the interim budget of 2024-25 in the context of the ongoing economic challenges concerning unemployment, high food inflation and rural distress.
While the government’s resource position appears to be robust with a buoyancy of the Centre’s gross tax revenues of ₹1.4 trillion in 2023-24 and RBI’s dividend of ₹2.11 trillion, some of the expenditure cuts in the interim budget may have to be re-examined.
On a trend basis, revenue expenditure growth in recent years was limited to 3.7%, 7.8% and 1.2% in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively, as per the CGA data.
The interim budget's growth was 4.6% over 2023-24 actuals. Such continued low revenue expenditure growth became possible by a steady reduction in major subsidies from ₹6.9 trillion in 2020-21 to ₹3.8 trillion in 2024-25 interim BE.
MGNREGA allocations also fell to ₹60,000 crore in the 2024-25 interim BE from ₹1.1 trillion in 2020-21. Further, the government may be inclined to accelerate filling vacant positions, which might also lead to increased revenue expenditures.
In light of these likely changes, the government may have to decide whether to maintain a capital expenditure growth, which had averaged 29.7% from 2020-21 to 2023-24 or accelerate the reduction in fiscal deficit relative to GDP to show its commitment to fiscal consolidation.
While reasonable growth in government capital expenditure is critical for maintaining a 7% plus real GDP growth, reduction in fiscal deficit would have a positive impact on India’s credit ratings. The government is likely to continue its emphasis on maintaining a high growth in capital expenditure, which was close to 17% of the interim budget.
The CGA actuals reflect an improvement in the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 5.6% of GDP in 2023-24 from the earlier revised estimate of 5.8%. In the final budget of 2024-25, it might be reduced to close to 5% of GDP.
Inflation challenges
Since September 2023, the RBI has successfully kept CPI inflation within the target range of 2-6% as per the monetary policy framework. However, the structure of CPI inflation is a problem.
Food inflation, in particular, averaged 7.5% in 2023-24 and 8.7% in April 2024. This is one major reason for household dissatisfaction. It is partly due to lower agricultural growth of 1.4% in 2023-24. Some support to rural incomes would be required by increasing the MGNREGA allocations, but the employment issue requires more broad-based policy attention.
Growth prospects
The new government has a solid take-off point in terms of GDP growth performance of 8.2% in 2023- 24. This aggregate growth has two notable features. First, real GDP growth is one full percentage point higher than GVA growth of 7.2%. Such a large difference between these two growth rates is quite unusual.
This has been predicated by a sharp reduction in subsidies, which may not be replicated in the future. As such, it is the GDP growth which would come closer to the lower GVA growth.
The second feature is that the nominal GDP growth is 9.6% which is only 1.4% points higher than the real GDP growth. Such a small difference is also unusual. This is predicated on a relatively low implicit price deflator-based inflation of only 1.3%. This may also not be continued in the next few years. A more sustainable growth profile would be to target a real GDP growth of 7% and a nominal GDP growth of 10 to 11%.
Even for a 7% real GDP growth, we require a real investment rate of 35-36% with an assumed ICOR of 5. In this context, for improving private investment rate, the interest rate would have to be lowered which is presently constrained, among other factors, by the recent fall in household financial savings to close to 5% of GDP from its average level of 7% plus in recent years.
Lower interest rates and improvement in consumption expenditure growth are critical for inducing private investment to pick up. Private final consumption expenditure growth was only 4% in 2023-24 while government final consumption expenditure growth was even lower at 2.5%. As government revenue expenditure growth increases, there would be some improvement in government final consumption expenditure growth.
Robust growth in government and private investment expenditures is important for sustaining a 7% plus real GDP growth in the medium term.
(D.K. Srivastava is chief policy adviser, EY India. Views expressed are personal.)