Unemployment and inflation call for revising budget priorities

The second feature is that the nominal GDP growth is 9.6% which is only 1.4% points higher than the real GDP growth. Such a small difference is also unusual. This is predicated on a relatively low implicit price deflator-based inflation of only 1.3%. This may also not be continued in the next few years. A more sustainable growth profile would be to target a real GDP growth of 7% and a nominal GDP growth of 10 to 11%.