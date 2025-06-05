Jagdambika Pal: Minimize food wastage for the sake of our planet and its people
It will enhance food security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that threaten our collective future. Decaying food releases methane that’s far more potent than carbon dioxide. India is moving to address this crisis and so should others.
Food loss and waste is a global concern that represents not just economic loss, but also the environmental and food security crisis. To put it into perspective, if food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, surpassing the US and China.