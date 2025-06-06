Retirement unease: Is it getting better or worse?
The results of a recent survey point to significant gaps in the post-career plans of private sector employees in India. While many financial avenues can offer relief from retirement worry, RBI has a major role to play.
In India, employees who are not on government payrolls have long been familiar with retirement unease. Recently, though, a new benchmark popped into view. The Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) option, which was thrown open to central workers on 1 April, offers half of one’s average basic salary drawn in the last year of work as pension (if one puts in 25 years of service).