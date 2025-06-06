Retirement unease: Is it getting better or worse?

Indeed. Even in this age of agentic AI bots headed our way to help out, with ‘Fire’ calculators at the disposal of youth in pursuit of ‘financial independence’ to ‘retire early,’ lifelong plans remain sketchy. Clearly, many of us need to get our act together. This is also the market pitch made by various investment vehicles. The ‘Mutual fund sahi hai’ (it’s right) campaign, for example, has played an undeniable role in drawing money into long-held mutual funds.