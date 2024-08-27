Unified Pension Scheme: Is good psychology also sound economics?
Summary
- The UPS is a nod to people’s behavioural preference for assured money over uncertain sums, as Prospect Theory posits. To minimize the scheme’s fiscal burden over the long haul, however, we’ll need a froth-free stock market and a steady rise in asset values.
The government’s unveiling of its Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) looks set to relegate the National Pension System (NPS) to history. Truth be told, this market-linked scheme launched in 2004 didn’t get enough time to prove its ability to offer retirees a respectable payout.