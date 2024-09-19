Opinion
Uniform civil code: Can AI help India find a real consensus?
Summary
- One can bet even a legislative chatbot won’t help, no matter how well it’s fed with data on marriage, divorce and inheritance. Yet, AI’s chances aren’t nil. Symmetry, as in gender parity, could be the aim we set artificial intelligence. Or is it beyond its ken?
Olden days onwards, all the way into this Age of AI, symmetry has held us under an aesthetic spell. It’s mostly about beauty, what poets call truth, but it is also a concept in math.
