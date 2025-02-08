The forgotten finance minister: RK Shanmukham Chetty and India’s first budget

His real misstep? He belonged to the wrong party. As one of only three non-Congress members in Nehru’s first cabinet, Chetty found himself ideologically out of sync with the socialist-leaning government. His budget speech on 26 November 1947, was telling: "I hold the belief that for many years to come there is need and scope for private enterprise in industry. We cannot afford to lose the benefit of the long years of experience which private enterprise has gained in the building up of our industrial economy."