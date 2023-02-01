Union Budget 2023-24: Prioritizing substance above show
This budget appears to have achieved a balance between competing aims including fostering economic development while retaining fiscal consolidation, relieving taxpayers while bringing in healthy revenue growth, and favouring investment-led growth without discouraging consumption
This year's budget has pleasantly pleased us in a number of ways. First off, the growth in capital expenditure has been far more than expected. This would increase the share of capital expenditures in the overall budgetary spending by 9 percentage points over the course of five years, to 22% of total expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. This is encouraging for the likelihood of exceeding 6% GDP growth in the upcoming fiscal year.
