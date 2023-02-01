Union Budget 2023-24: Prioritizing substance above show

The budget numbers, if anything, appear conservative because the revenue growth rates for the current and previous financial years has been significantly stronger. It is assumed by the budget calculations that revenue and spending will increase by just over 10% in the next fiscal year. The rapid increase in food and fertiliser subsidies during the current year prevented the fiscal deficit for the year from being lower than the budgeted despite revenue growth being much stronger than budgeted. Barring such unexpected expenditure overrun in the next year too, we anticipate the actual deficit for the year to be lower than what has been budgeted.

