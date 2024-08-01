Investors shrugged off the hike in capital gains tax but still have a wish list
Summary
- While the budget did well to raise tax rates on capital gains without hurting the stock market, a few other policy tweaks would help. Convertible debt would be better taxed as equity, for example, and share buy-backs that are not profit distribution shouldn’t be treated as such.
The Indian government’s decision to increase capital gains tax on listed stocks overnight by 2.5% for long-term gains and 5% for short-term gains was a brave one. Consider the context. India had been one of the best performing capital markets in the world. The Economic Survey had specifically called out challenges in sustaining overseas investor interest in a competitive global marketplace.