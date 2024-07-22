Union Budget: Sitharaman's challenge this time is a lot steeper that it looks
Summary
- The Union budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, barely weeks after election results, must combine fiscal prudence with meeting people’s aspirations, especially for well-paying jobs—and that’s a tough nut to crack. It’s not an enviable task.
Drilled down to its basics, a budget, whether of the government or a household, is essentially the same. It must balance expenditure on one hand with receipts or income on the other. But there is one key difference. Governments have an inalienable right to print money.