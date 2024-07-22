Union Budget: Sitharaman's challenge this time is a lot steeper that it looks

On all indications, the FM intends to adhere to a fiscal glide path that aims for a deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. But the budget is not only about balancing books. It is also about meeting the aspirations of people. It may be nigh impossible to “wipe every tear from every eye," which India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru cited as Mahatma Gandhi’s ambition in his famous 1947 speech to mark our freedom.