Dreaming big: A budget for viksit investors
Summary
- This Union budget, it's time to focus on nurturing a new class of investors. By blending incentives with strategic regulations, we can pave the way for a financial revolution. Let's dream big for a Viksit Bharat and its savvy investors.
For years now, the Union budget has focused on making India a developed nation—viksit Bharat. However, it's time to add yet another angle to this exercise: a concerted effort to help build a class of viksit investors. To achieve this, the budget needs to adopt a carrot-and-stick approach.