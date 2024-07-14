Budget: The election outcome and voter concerns can offer Sitharaman some clues
Summary
- The 2024 Lok Sabha elections seem to indicate the return of state-wise differentiated voter behaviour. The result has pointers on fiscal federalism, job creation and private capital spending that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may consider.
The budget is now slightly more than a week away. Finance ministry officials would have already sifted through all the proposals, recommendations and advice received from various quarters, and taken a decision on which ones to retain and which ones to discard.