Budget: The election outcome and voter concerns can offer Sitharaman some clues

The report shows that total fund transfers—tax devolution plus grants—from the Centre to states grew by only 2.5% during 2023-24, against a growth of 4.9% during the previous year. What is even more shocking is the revelation that grants-in-aid from the Centre to states contracted by close to 22% in 2023-24, compared with a modest 4% growth the previous year. This decline in grant transfers during the year is likely to have affected spending across many social sector schemes.