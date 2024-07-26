The budget has tax changes galore but mostly for the better
Summary
- The budget’s taxation changes are well thought out. Notable moves were made on capital gains, apart from the buyback tax and angel levy. The overall drive for simplification should ease litigatio
The Union Budget 2024-25 contains several welcome provisions, particularly for the generation of employment and bridging the skill gap, both of which were significant demands of the economy and from Indian industry. The measures taken will have positive long-term economic benefits.