The budget’s holistic approach promises inclusive economic growth
Summary
- It is outcome-oriented and takes sector-specific steps aimed at sustainable output expansion. Its focus on critical growth drivers like infrastructure, employment, MSMEs, the rural economy, urban development, women and youth could help realize India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal.
The Union Budget 2024-25 presents comprehensive, outcome-based and sector-specific measures that will accelerate India’s growth trajectory in an inclusive and sustainable manner.