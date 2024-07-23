Sitharaman's full budget is unruffled by the 2024 election results
Summary
- Apart from new hiring incentives, an optical tilt in outlays towards ally-run states and slight tax relief, it doesn’t show much of a poll impact. With the state set to carry on as the economy's big spender, it’s mostly policy as usual. Is this wise?
The first budget of India’s new government was broadly under watch for two things. First, the degree to which it would be inflected by an election outcome that exposed a drop in the ruling party’s appeal, and second, the buffer it would create against the potential pitfall of a middle-income trap on our way to ‘developed’ status.