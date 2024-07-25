The budget’s push for job creation is crucial to our development dreams
Summary
- Along with fiscal discipline and infrastructure, the generation of employment could pave our path towards Viksit Bharat. The latest budget ticks all the right boxes, balancing economic growth with social welfare.
The Union budget for financial year 2024-25, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, charts a strategic course for India, emphasizing job creation, fiscal consolidation and infrastructure development.