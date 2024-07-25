Budget 2024: It’s fiscally sound but a weak foundation for Viksit Bharat
Summary
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre’s fiscal deficit will be reduced to below 4.5% of GDP and will continue to be reduced thereafter to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. While the budget speaks of next generation reforms, more must be done to prepare for an AI-driven global economy.
This assessment of the budget is based on how it addresses three questions. First, is the fiscal stance of the budget suitable for the present macroeconomic context? Second, the outcome of May elections has significant fiscal implications; how have these been addressed? Third, does the budget help position India for the Viksit Bharat goal of becoming a developed country by 2047?