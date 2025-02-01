India’s budget does well to drive growth despite a fiscal pullback
Summary
- The budgetary provision for capital expenditure has been maintained even though fiscal consolidation will proceed apace
The Union budget was presented on Saturday in the backdrop of sluggish real growth and stubborn albeit declining headline inflation with the latest print above 5%. Real growth was at 6% in the first half of the current year (2024-25), as against 8.2% in the same period last year. A satellite concern of long standing is jobs and livelihoods. But high frequency indicators suggest that the second half of the year might show higher real growth.