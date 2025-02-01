Arvind Chari: This is a budget to optimize growth within constraints
Summary
- Its shift in priority from capital expenditure towards private consumption support is in line with the reality of growth drivers at play. Income and sentiment may improve at lower levels of India’s pyramid.
The first full-year budget of India’s new National Democratic Alliance government, sworn in after the 2024 general election, was presented against the backdrop of a noticeable slowdown in economic growth over the last four quarters. I discussed the issue of whether this slowdown is cyclical or structural in a recent column for Mint, summarizing it as being an issue of expectations.