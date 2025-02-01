Arvind Chari: This is a budget to optimize growth within constraints

Politicians, being closest to their ‘vote banks,’ are often the first to react. Fiscal policies at the state level, across all parties in power, have shifted towards supporting incomes and providing subsidies, often in the form of direct handouts. Various research studies now estimate that close to 1% of state GDP is spent only on cash transfers to women and other such schemes. This should alleviate some of the income anxiety that seems to have held back consumer demand in India.