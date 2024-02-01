Union Budget and the path forward for Indian Railways
Indian Railways has received substantial investments over the past decade or so, the next logical step is to introduce efficiencies to ensure a return on these investments, which may require further reforms
Being an interim budget, no major policy changes were expected. The FY25 budgetary support for Indian Railways rose to ₹252 crore from ₹240 crore, marking a modest 5% rise, which is somewhat disappointing given the current trend of fund utilization. Even then, this small increase might be sufficient to sustain ongoing projects like track doubling, new lines, electrification, and the procurement of modern rolling stock.