The Centre’s debt-control strategy will be tested by uncertain nominal growth and new demands
The finance minister will unveil her first budget under a new debt-control strategy just as spending priorities multiply and nominal growth turns uncertain. With limited fiscal room and looming global risks, hard choices will have to be made.
The world has changed dramatically since Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget in February 2025. US President Donald Trump has taken a wrecking ball to the institutional edifice that—despite some obvious fractures—has provided a stable framework for economic activity around the world.