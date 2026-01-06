The government can’t do the heavy lifting forever: The Union budget needs to get private capex moving again

The statistics ministry’s latest survey shows that fresh private capex intentions for 2025-26 have moderated to ₹4.89 trillion from ₹6.56 trillion in 2024-25. This comes despite a cumulative 66% rise in announced investment plans over the previous three years, suggesting that the pipeline is thinning beyond a narrow set of sectors. RBI’s August bulletin projects a 21.5% rise in private corporate capex in 2025-26, but much of this increase is expected in power, renewables and transport, sectors closely tied to public investment and regulatory assurances.