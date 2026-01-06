The economy appears to be on a stable footing ahead of the Union budget. Growth clocked 6.5% in 2024-25, public capital expenditure crossed ₹11 trillion, its highest share of GDP in 15 years, and inflation has largely stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band.
The government can’t do the heavy lifting forever: The Union budget needs to get private capex moving again
SummaryOur growth looks strong but the economy is still too reliant on public expenditure. Private firms remain hesitant to invest—not for lack of money, but confidence. Here’s what the budget must do to kick off private investment and give the Centre space to pare its debt to 50% of GDP by 2030-31.
