Union budget: Why the real impact on India’s economy lies beyond the headlines
The budget offers a mix of reassurance and restraint, with fiscal consolidation holding firm even as policy room narrows. An expanded trade bills discounting system stands out as a reason for cheer, among others—but the real test will be how these measures play out on the ground.
The date of 1 February for the announcement of the Union budget precedes by a month the release of the advance estimate of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) based on three quarters, which this year will mark the start of a new GDP series with 2022-23 as its base year, replacing the old series based on 2011-12. The new series will change the sectoral weights, and with that, the estimates of aggregate real growth for the first two quarters.