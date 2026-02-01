The date of 1 February for the announcement of the Union budget precedes by a month the release of the advance estimate of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) based on three quarters, which this year will mark the start of a new GDP series with 2022-23 as its base year, replacing the old series based on 2011-12. The new series will change the sectoral weights, and with that, the estimates of aggregate real growth for the first two quarters.