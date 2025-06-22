Donald Trump's war dilemma: Should America put boots on the ground in Iran or not?
Summary
Having struck Iran, it’s unclear how the US can ‘end’ this war without throwing West Asia into turmoil. The US has the Iraq and Afghanistan quagmires to ponder. It’s possible that Trump will opt for what makes him look like a winner, but he’s probably right that nobody knows what he’ll do next.
Now that the United States has entered Israel’s war against Iran by bombing Iranian nuclear installations, the future will hinge on their ability and willingness to put boots on the ground.
