Now, it is possible that domestic politics will cause Washington to walk away from the region, leaving it in a crisis. In that event, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan will rush to fill the void either by crossing borders or by backing their proxies not only in Iran, but also in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. It is impossible to estimate what the eventual outcome of these wars will be, but it will bring insecurity to Israel and the Gulf Arab states. Oil and insurance prices will likely rise, affecting the fiscal positions of countries with already tenuous budgets and balance of payments.