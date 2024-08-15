Unity in diversity: It’s India’s only realistic path to success
- It may sound like a cliche, but any yawn it draws would be at our very own peril. The long arc of the nation’s ascent since freedom in 1947 owes much to this basic resolve, bonded as we are to nobody but one another by the Constitution. Slice reality this way or that, it’s our winning formula.
The late British prime minister Winston Churchill infamously remarked, “India is merely a geographical expression. It is no more a single country than the Equator." The pugilistic Churchill, no friend of India, seldom hid his distaste for Indians, referring to us once as “beastly people." Ignorance levels have dropped since.