There is a palpable fear among American workers that artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for their jobs. The answer to that fear, as I’ve argued, is to make job loss less scary by building a new unemployment programme. An overhaul is long overdue, and it would help not only a vulnerable labour market but also workers whose fears are realized.
A universal basic income won’t solve the AI unemployment problem—here’s what will
SummaryArtificial intelligence leaders like OpenAI’s Sam Altman have waxed eloquent about a universal basic income (UBI) as the answer to AI-caused mass unemployment. Policymakers shouldn’t fall for it. Here’s why
There is a palpable fear among American workers that artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for their jobs. The answer to that fear, as I’ve argued, is to make job loss less scary by building a new unemployment programme. An overhaul is long overdue, and it would help not only a vulnerable labour market but also workers whose fears are realized.
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