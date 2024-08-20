Opinion
India might already be on the path to universal basic income
Summary
- The proliferation of cash transfer schemes by state governments is an acknowledgement of the condition of the poor and their need for support. Such programmes cover a large part of the respective state’s population, making them close to universal basic income.
The Maharashtra government has transferred the first two instalments of ₹1,500 each into the bank accounts of many beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
