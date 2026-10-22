Safety net cue: India may need to recraft public welfare for the age of artificial intelligence

The idea that every citizen should be awarded an income by the state is not any more ‘radical’ than assuring people basic welfare. That label would apply better to declarations by leaders of artificial intelligence (AI).
This week, Elon Musk declared an intent to give “every kid in America” a single share in SpaceX next year. His AI-plus-space business was beaten to the mic by Anthropic, an AI company that committed 5% of its shares to a “public benefit fund” designed to solve problems caused by this technology.