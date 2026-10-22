Safety net cue: India may need to recraft public welfare for the age of artificial intelligence

The idea that every citizen should be awarded an income by the state is not any more ‘radical’ than assuring people basic welfare. That label would apply better to declarations by leaders of artificial intelligence (AI).
The idea that every citizen should be awarded an income by the state is not any more ‘radical’ than assuring people basic welfare. That label would apply better to declarations by leaders of artificial intelligence (AI).
This week, Elon Musk declared an intent to give “every kid in America” a single share in SpaceX next year. His AI-plus-space business was beaten to the mic by Anthropic, an AI company that committed 5% of its shares to a “public benefit fund” designed to solve problems caused by this technology.
This week, Elon Musk declared an intent to give “every kid in America” a single share in SpaceX next year. His AI-plus-space business was beaten to the mic by Anthropic, an AI company that committed 5% of its shares to a “public benefit fund” designed to solve problems caused by this technology.
One pressing problem may turn out to be a bulk takeover of office jobs by AI. It was once a matter of enlightened self-interest for private industry to help stem discontent with the outcomes of capitalism.
Today, that role is best played by Big AI, whose leaders may have figured that awarding people a stake in AI’s rise could co-opt their support. Arguably, this is a longer-horizon bet than the do-gooder image these handouts project, and what grants it strategic value is the universality of the grant’s coverage.
Governments must not just take note, but explore how their safety nets could be recrafted for the age of AI.
The general concept of a universal basic income (UBI), with the state sending everyone monthly transfers, found advocacy well before the rise of AI. Back then, the pivotal point made against it rested on its ‘moral hazard’: that it would induce laziness.
But this, in itself, was a lazy argument. The link between employment and the will and ability of people to work is not hard-set. It can and does snap. The textbook response is a Keynesian stimulus, all forms of which are meant to be brief.
While AI is job generative in its own right, as most new technologies are, the human roles it replaces could spell an enduring snap-off that finally dispels the myth of only slackers being jobless in a growing economy.
In India’s case, a ‘backward bending labour supply curve’ was once posited as a burden: low-paid workers opt for leisure over work the moment they reckon they have enough money. Rising aspirations have clearly left that worry behind.
Yet, its behavioural cues seem to haunt the moral case for a UBI. What India has, instead, is a rash of cash transfer schemes in various states for women who meet specific criteria. Chhattisgarh’s scheme, for example, is aimed at women aged above 21 who are married or once were.
The Centre’s constraint is fiscal. Even a modest monthly transfer of ₹1,000 to all Indians above 18 but below the income-tax-paying level would cost the exchequer above ₹11 trillion annually. This tempts the idea of paying just the half who are under the median level of income.
An arbitrary cut-off, however, might not just distort what folks report, it would entail eligibility filters, bureaucratize how we identify the needy and make a ‘type 2 error’ of leaving out multitudes more likely. In other words, India’s economy must expand vastly before we can afford a proper UBI policy.
Yet, it might already be time to take a leaf out of Big AI’s playbook. Since India’s digital stack allows cash disbursals, it could conceivably be used to award citizens tiny portfolios of equity in a mix of state-owned enterprises and state-aided startups.
If we nudge awardees to hold these shares for future dividends instead of selling them—for which a soft lock-in may work—and these companies do well over time, we’d have a buffer in case the economy tilts further in favour of capital over labour. All in all, it pays to plan long-horizon. Let’s keep our options open.