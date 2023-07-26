Universities should lead the way as we adapt to the future of work4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Indian varsities must orient themselves to produce graduates who can thrive amid rapid changes
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recent report on the future of work has presented an undeniable truth—our job landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by advancements in technology, digitalization and sustainability. As these changes ripple across industries, our education system, particularly universities, are confronted with the critical task of adapting to ensure they adequately prepare students for the future of work.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×